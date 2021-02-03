NORTH EAST — Jane V. Lockard, 73 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Port Deposit, MD, on May 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert George and Elsie (Baker) Vandenburg. She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Albert Lockard who passed on September 6, 2012.
Prior to her retirement from AAA Mid-Atlantic, Jane worked as a Records Clerk for the U.S. Navy Reserve, both in Maryland (Bainbridge U.S. Navy Training Center) and in Louisiana.
When her children were young, Jane was very involved in their activities, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, Chairman for the Boy Scouts and a Team Mother for Perryville Little League. For many she was ‘Ms. Jane’ or ‘Mom Jane’ and had many ‘children’ she loved as her own. She enjoyed crafting, solving puzzle books, and reading in her spare time.
She is survived by two daughters: Frances Adams of Philadelphia, PA and Keturah B Brooks and her husband Aaron of North East, MD, and one son: Joshua P Lockard and his wife Melissa of North East, MD and three grandchildren: Brian Albert James “AJ” Brooks, and twins: Haley Marie and Dylan Alexander Lockard.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and funeral service will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Interment will be private.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.