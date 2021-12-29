EARLEVILLE — Jane Scarle Small, 85 of Earleville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 25, 2021.
Mrs. Small was born on October 2, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late James F. and Matilda Thornton Scarle. She was a graduate of Upper Darby High School and the PGH School of Nursing. She began her nursing career with Delaware County Hospital and continued with Chester Crozer Hospital, Dr. Rosen's Office, as a visiting nurse and retired in 2001 from Christian Care.
Jane was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was active with the United Methodist Women, Backpack Ministry (which she and her friend Janet Flower started) and Vacation Bible School. She also helped her husband with the Cecilton Lions Club eye screening. Jane enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James and Ron Scarle and sisters Virginia Murphy and Patricia Stevens.
Mrs. Small is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Cecil Small; children, Betty Urbani (the late Dom) of Chadds Ford, PA and Bob Small (Linda) of Folsom, PA; 4 grandchildren Ryan Small (Alyssa), Domenic Urbani, Adam Urbani and Evan Urbani; 2 sisters, Louise Hammonds and Mary Stoner and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Thursday, December 30 from 10-11 am in St. Paul's Church, Earleville, MD where service will begin at 11 am. Burial in St. Stephen's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Cecilton Parish Backpack Ministry, PO Box 326, Cecilton, MD 21913
arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
