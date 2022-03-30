NEWPORTVILLE, PA — Jane K. Newton, of Reading, PA, passed away on March 26th. She was 83 years old. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved to cook for her family. She was also a longtime employee of Boscov's. Jane was a very strong woman, being both a stroke and 2-time survivor of breast cancer. She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Wesley (Butch), her children; Denise LePera (Stephen), Darlene Tinari, and John Newton (Sunshine), her grandchildren: John Tinari, Stephen LePera (Colby), Amanda Schaeffer (Matthew), Daniel LePera (Ally), Baree Horner (Dakota), AJ Newton, and Liberty Newton, and her great grandchildren: Carter, Jaxon, Charlie, Anna, Amelia, Stephen, and Averey. Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bernard and Marian, daughter, Vanessa Newton, and her brothers: Clarence, Jimmy, Clifton, Billy, Albert, and Ralph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020 on Thursday, March 31st from 10:00-11:00 AM followed by her Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jane's name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
