ELKTON —Jane Dillman Wood of Elkton, Maryland passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. Jane had recently celebrated her 77th birthday following health problems that led her to Calvert Manor, where she received the blessing of good friends and relatives visiting her regularly, bringing good cheer and reminiscing of good times.
Jane is survived by her children; Bart Matthew Wood of Doylestown, Pennsylvania and Christine Wood Spencer, of North East, Maryland; five grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Jacob, Marley and Ryan; her stepmother, Sharon Rowe Dillman of Chesapeake City and her brother, John Dillman and his wife, Diane, of Earleville, Maryland.
Growing up outside of Newport, Delaware, Jane graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School, where she was a cheerleader and made great friends that stayed by her side throughout her life. After graduating, she went to work for Diamond State Telephone, where she met her husband and father of her children, John Wood. Later, she would work for and retire from the Sunshine Dental Lab, where again she would meet lifelong friends.
Jane was a member of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church, serving on committees and supporting their great works and programs. Between the Church and her neighborhood, Jane made numerous friends that she adopted as family and who would go on to support her as she aged and developed health issues. She will be missed by all and sends her gratitude for your support and love.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Moore’s Chapel UMC, 392 Blake Rd, Elkton, Maryland.
