CHARLESTOWN — Jane Catherine (Doss) Williams, age 90 of Charlestown, MD, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Jane was born in Rustburg, VA, on October 27, 1932, to the late John Wesley and the late Mary Alice (Moses) Doss.
In 1952, Jane graduated from North East High School, having moved from VA to Havre de Grace, MD and then to Charlestown. Jane retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground after 25 years. She was the supervisor of the Printing and Reproduction Department, receiving numerous performance awards. Jane was involved in many ways in her community. She was a Charter Member's wife of the Charlestown Fire Co., as well as the Ladies Auxiliary. She served on the Democratic State Central Committee and was a long-standing member of St. John's United Methodist Church, which she dearly loved. Jane was an avid golfer, having been an early member of Chantilly Manor CC and the Chesapeake Golf Club. She won many golf championships as well as Player of the Year awards.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother: John "Sonny" Wesley Doss, Jr. Survivors include her husband of 70 years: Peter M. Williams; her children: Catherine Jane Abrams and her husband, Curtis of North East, MD, Debra Williams McGuirk and her husband, Michael of Perryville, MD; grandchildren include: Samantha Jane Campo and her husband Mark of King of Prussia, PA, Kelly M. Keeton and her husband, Justin of Rising Sun, MD, Mary Catherine Michaels and her husband, Tom of Lancaster, PA and Joseph E. McGuirk and his wife, Meghan of Conowingo, MD. They are also very proud to have eight great grandchildren: Katie Keeton, Conor Michaels, Jackson Keeton, Mia Campo, Maggie Michaels, Mitchell Campo, Ty McGuirk and Callan Michaels. Survived by sister: A. June Johnson of Port Deposit, MD and brother: N. William Doss of Charlestown, MD. The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and her home care "angels" as she called them. Also, many thanks to the staff at Caraway Manor. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church, 240 Market Street, Charlestown, MD. A funeral service will follow upstairs in the church sanctuary at 11:00 am. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery. Donations may be made to St. John's UM Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
