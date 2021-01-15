PORT DEPOSIT — Jamesina Frederick, 75 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.
Born in Penns Grove, NJ, on December 12, 1945, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth McCarthy. She was the wife of the late Ernest Leon Frederick, Sr. who passed July 26, 2012.
Jamesina was the co-owner of T & G Contractors for many years. Her constant companions were her dogs and she loved them dearly.
Survivors include her four children: George F. Frederick of Elkton, MD, Ernest L. Frederick of Port Deposit, MD, John L. Frederick of Bear, DE and Jamesina J. Passwaters of Earleville, MD; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jamesina’s memory to the American Cancer Society, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.