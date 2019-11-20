RISING SUN — James “Doc” William Ratledge, 71 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Upper Chesapeake Hospital of Bel Air, MD. Born May 26, 1948 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late John and Evangeline Hess Ratledge.
Doc was formerly employed as a crane operator by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 542 of Ft. Washington, PA.
Doc is survived by his sons, Shannon Ratledge and his wife, Karen, and Jesse Ratledge; grandchildren, Brooke and Jacob; brother, Jack Ratledge and his wife, Pam, of Conowingo, MD; sisters, Jean Roberson, Joann Dalton, Jeanette Ratledge (Ray), of Sarasota, FL, and Judy Sparling and husband, Scott, of Fort Meyers, FL; also several nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Ratledge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Fund of the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2019, 2 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 1 PM until 2 PM, at the church prior to the memorial service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
