MILLSBORO — James "Jim" William Craig, age 46 of Millsboro, DE and previously of Elkton, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, doing what he loved. He was born on April 9, 1975, in Wilmington, DE, son of Fay L. (Eldreth) Craig and the late James W. Craig Jr.
Jim attended Kenmore Elementary School and graduated from Elkton High School, Class of 1993. Jim's background was in the manufacturing and production environment. In 2005, Jim started with W.L. Gore & Associates, and through Gore he flourished and advanced to a position within the calibration team. After relocating to the beach in 2015, Jim was employed by Transcat, Inc. as a calibration technician, and lead the calibration efforts for the on-site lab within Merck Animal Health in Millsboro, DE. Jim cultivated several long-lasting friendships through all of his employments. Everyone knew Jim Craig.
Jim truly loved life and spending time with his family and friends. He was a hard worker, enjoyed an active and leisure lifestyle, and loved his home near the water. Jim loved his boat, crabbing, and fishing. He was a longtime Steelers fan and enjoyed watching football. Jim was good at snowboarding and loved shredding the mountains. In recent years he made memories camping with family and friends and fostering friendships and fun with the Southern Delaware Jeep Club. He indulged with a good beer and visiting breweries whenever possible, and Jim challenged himself daily with strategy games.
Dear to Jim's heart was his brotherhood within the Masonic Lodge. He was an active member and current Worshipful Master of Jefferson Lodge #15 A.F. & A.M. of Lewes, Delaware. Jim enjoyed the bond he had with all his brothers and their families.
He will forever be remembered and missed for his big heart, contagious laugh, unwavering dedication, and buoyant spirit.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James W. Craig Jr; and his father-in-law, James R. Hall. He is survived and adored by his devoted wife of 16 years, Leslie M. (Hall) Craig; his loving son, James W. Craig IV and his two intended adoptive sons; his mother, Fay L. (Eldreth) Craig; his sister, Kristen J. (Craig) Young and spouse Michael A. Young; his nephews: Mikey and Logan; his grandmother, Frances M. Pugh; his mother-in-law, Eleanor "Marie" Hall; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM, at the American Legion Post #28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 AM. Arrangements were handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jim's memory to Delaware Center For The Inland Bays https://www.inlandbays.org/donate/ or Children & Families First https://www.cffde.org/donate.
Please visit Jim's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his virtual guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.