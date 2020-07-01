NORTH EAST — James William Cleary, Sr., 67 of North East, MD, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in North East, MD, on June 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Paul and Mattie Cleary.
He loved fishing, watching wrestling and westerns, and listening to Bluegrass Music. Most of all he enjoyed his family and loved the time he spent with them.
Survivors include his daughter: Tina Marie Cleary, and son: James William Cleary, Jr., both of North East, MD; 3 siblings: Janie May, JB Cleary and Roy J. Cleary, all of North East; and his 15 grandchildren: Jacob Cline, Timothy Trent, Gianna McKenith, Shauna Wright, Jasmine Cleary, Jaimie Cleary, James (JC) Cleary, Justin Lawton, Connor Lawton, Suzanna Mortan, Samantha Coggins, Jasper Site, Caitlyn Brown, Maliah Brown and KJ Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 siblings: Pauline Werner, Ervin Cleary, John F. Cleary; and his grandson: James Robert Cleary.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held on Thursday morning at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.