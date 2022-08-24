ELKTON, MD — James Wayne Bowman, III, age 25, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly due to a motorcycle accident, Sunday, August 21, 2022. Born in Elkton on June 10, 1997, he was the son of James Bowman, Jr., and the late Karen Simpson Bowman.
James worked as a welder and a mechanic. He cherished spending time with family, especially with his daughter flying kites and playing at the park. In his daughter’s eyes, he was a fixer and could fix anything. An outdoorsman, James enjoyed going fishing, crabbing, racing dirt bikes, and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Everleigh; partner, Tara; siblings, Anthony Ruley (Felicia), Chesapeake City, MD, Tiffany Sadler (Corey), and Olivia Bowman, both of Elkton, MD; and nieces and nephews, Anthony III, Cayden, Oribelle, Audrey, and Chase.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Everleigh Bowman Education Fund, checks made payable to Tiffany Sadler, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
