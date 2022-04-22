RISING SUN, MD — James Vincent Yale, Jr., 90, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in the home where he was born and where he had spent his entire life. Born on October 23, 1931, he was the son of the late James V. Sr. and Gussie Joines Yale and husband of 43 years to the late Phyllis Williams Yale.
Mr. Yale was a dairy farmer, body, heart and soul. He enjoyed sitting on the porch with a glass of iced tea and spending time with his family and friends. His pastimes included working jigsaw puzzles, playing dominoes and golf, gardening and "beer 30". He also enjoyed spending time with Bob Hawke, who was like a son to him.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Yale was preceded in death by his son, Mark Krauss, and siblings, Eva Yale, Paul Yale, Eula Calvert, Leff Yale, Ima Rose, Vera Marple, Frank Yale, and William Yale.
Survivors include his children, Dawn Krauss, Michele Krauss Carroll (Tomas), Steve Krauss (Dana); daughter-in-law, Alice Krauss; sister, Mildred Sprankle; grandchildren, Kendall Payne (Daniel), Joshua, Jessica, Benjamin and Bryson Carroll, Alicia Blankenship, and Brooke and Taylor Krauss and great-grandchildren, Garrett Richmond, Aleeyah Borges, and Noelle and Callie Payne.
At Mr. Yale's request, a graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at Friends Burial Ground, Rose Bank Cemetery Road, Calvert, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Farm Museum, 820 Appleton Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
