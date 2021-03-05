ELKTON, MD — James Van Browne, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021. Born in Elkton on September 16, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles F., Sr., and Elizabeth Pawley Browne.
Mr. Browne was a U.S. Army veteran, having served from 1964-1966. He retired from the Cecil County Public Schools where he worked in maintenance. An avid NASCAR fan, Mr. Browne took great pride in taking care of his home.
Survivors include his daughter, Beth Browne, Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Allie Tome; five brothers; three sisters; and a brother-in-law.
Graveside service with military honors in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD, will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.