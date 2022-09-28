ELKTON — James "Jim" T Wilson, 75 of Elkton, MD, sadly passed September 20, 2022. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Loretta "Gail" Wilson and his parents Walter & Hallie Wilson. Jim leaves behind 2 children and 3 stepchildren Sherina Llagas (Steven), Jamie Wilson (Dennis), Donna Tenney (Bill), Elaine Crabtree and Andy Parrett (Rhonda), as well as 9 grandchildren- Anthony, Cory and Sheri Llagas, Ryan and Brandon Tenney, Justin and Jordan Crabtree, Andrew and Coty Parrett and 9 great-grandchildren.
Jim grew up in North East, Maryland surrounded by his siblings Hallie 'Bo" Letts (Emmett), Jean Dietz, Mike Wilson, Jeff Wilson (Melissa) and the late Mary Ann Hollister and Jerry Loving as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim traveled the world while serving in the US Coast Guard. His thirst for adventure and seeing new places led him to a 25 year career as a truck driver for Dixon Valve & Coupling. Every port of call, every state line crossed brought lasting memories and inspired stories of love, laughter and intrigue that he so enjoyed sharing with all. When asked how he'd like to be remembered he said "As a Great Storyteller and a Good Man." His journey here on Earth was a good one and those who knew him would agree, he was indeed, a great storyteller and a good man.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
