HOCKESSIN, DE — James Thomas Morgan, age 82, of Hockessin, DE, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Born in Long Island City, Queens, NY on April 29, 1939, he was the son of the late Harold and Reta Mae Bridges Morgan.
As a child he participated in the Herald Tribune Fresh Air Fund, which had a lasting impression on him. Later in life he moved to Brookside, DE, and worked for National Vulcanized Fiber, Hiab, and as computer specialist for DuPont. He was a member of the Delaware Astronomical Society where he received the Luther Porter award in 2010 for holding countless public observation events. He also enjoyed photography, camping, and visiting his brother's farm.
Survivors include his children, William Charles Morgan and Christine Morgan; three grandsons; and eight great-grandchildren. As well as his nephew, Michael Morgan; and nieces, Jaye Tower, Tina Ross, and Reta Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Morgan; his older brother, Charles Edward Morgan; and his twin brother, Joseph Daniel Morgan.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 11th, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delaware Astronomical Society 1610 Hillside Mill Road Wilmington, DE 19807 or The Fresh Air Fund https://freshair.org
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.