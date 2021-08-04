ELKTON, MD — James T. Miller, age 72, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 2, 1948, he was the son of the late Vernon T. and Ruth Jackson Miller.
Mr. Miller was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, and a retired brick layer. He enjoyed golf, tennis, connecting with friends from the old Howard House, and was known as the "Golden Toe" of Elkton High School football.
Survivors include his loving nieces and nephews, Lindsay M. Roy (Shawn), Diana Milburn (Patrick), Lynn Milburn, Bowen Milburn (Tammy), and Joel Milburn; and a brood of great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his siblings, Gail E. Milburn and Barry V. Miller.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
