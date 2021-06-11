GREENVILLE, SC — James Michael Shiel, 71, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Greenville, South Carolina.
James was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 31, 1949 to James Lee Shiel and Phyllis Faye (Lee) Shiel. He spent most of his life in Cecil County Maryland working at Orbital ATK. The last years of his life were spent in Greenville.
Survivors include daughter Julie Shiel, son Michael (Julietta) Shiel, sister Phala (Shiel) Jianniney, and brothers Greg Shiel, Paul Shiel, David Shiel and John Shiel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Sharon (Shiel) Eggers and ex-wife Bonita (Blankenship) Shiel.
A private ceremony will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.