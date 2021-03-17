ELKTON — James S. White, age 63, of Elkton, Md., passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. Born in New Castle, Del., on February 7, 1958, he was the son of the late James D. and Mary Francks White. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Barlow White, in February 2001.
James retired from Amtrak and was co-owner and main motivator behind a successful taxi business. An avid sports fan, especially the Philadelphia sports teams, he had a natural love for all sports, particularly baseball, football, and wrestling. His enthusiasm always showed whether he was playing sports, cheering for his children or watching professional sports. He enjoyed watching TV Land. James loved to make others laugh and was always quick to crack a joke. The biggest story he ever told was about wrestling the bear, and he probably told this to everyone he knew.
In addition to his wife of 20 years, Kathleen, he is survived by his sons, Corey and James; daughter, Jaime; and grandchildren, Sebastian, AJ, and Leif.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., Friday, March 19, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery will be private.
