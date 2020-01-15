ELKTON, MD — James Robert “Bob” Cameron, Sr., age 94, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Elkton on January 11, 1926, he was the son of the late Arthur B. and Mildred Woolman Cameron.
A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Mr. Cameron had worked in television repair and retired as manager for Jodlbauer’s Furniture. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #48 A.F.&A.M., Elkton, and Elkton United Methodist Church. Mr. Cameron enjoyed bowling and playing golf.
Survivors include his children, James Robert Cameron, Jr. (Michele), Georgetown, TX, Christie Brown (Skip), Elkton, MD, and Arthur Cameron (Susan), Greenville, SC; brother, William Cameron, Chesapeake City, MD; son-in-law, James Frazer, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Barbie Walzer, Stephanie Eis, Kealy Swanson, Nicole Osario, Jamie Frazer, Cameron Brown and Charlie Cameron; 12 great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Mary Jane Rambo.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cameron was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty Widdoes Cameron; daughter, Tahna Frazer; granddaughter, Kaitlin Brown; and brother, Arthur Cameron.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.
