NORTH EAST — James Ray “Jamie” Jenkins, Jr., 23 of North East, MD, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on January 24, 1997, he was the son of James Ray Jenkins, Sr. (Karen O’ Connor) of Georgetown, DE and Kimberly (Cantler) Jenkins (Scott Patterson) of Perryville. MD.
He was a Carpenter, who enjoyed fishing, music and especially playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters: Tiffany Roe of Joppa, MD, and Emma Jo Patterson of Perryville, MD; two brothers: Andrew Sadler and Thomas Jenkins both of Perryville, MD; his fiancee: Savana Sislo of Rising Sun, MD; grandparents: Susan and Rex Burkins of North East, MD, Roy and Chris Cantler of Perryville, MD and grandmother: Dorothy Jenkins.
Jamie was preceded in death by his brother: Austin Evans Hall.
Friends may call Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
