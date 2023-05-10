ELKTON — James Preston Lonie, 79 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 8, 1943, he was the son of the late James Elwood Lonie and Dorothy (Newsom) Lonie.
James served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years as a machinist with Hale Fire Pump Co, working up the ranks, he retired as the plant superintendent.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and was a former member of the Upper Chesapeake Bass Club.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years: Sandra Lonie; 3 children: Kathleen P. Lonie of Philadelphia, PA, James P. Lonie, Jr. of Huntingdon Valley, PA, Jean P. Lonie (husband, Patrick Dudley) of Elgin, TX; 1 brother: Paul Lonie of Blue Bell, PA; and 4 grandchildren: Jake, Brian and Jason Lonie and Laurel Dudley.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to North East Vol. Fire Company, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
