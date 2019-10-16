FAYETTEVILLE, NC —James “Jimbo” Patrick Sr., 59, of Cecil County, MD, and recently Fayetteville, NC, was born on March 21, 1960 and departed this life on October 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Patrick; his brother, Lenny Patrick; and his sister Jeanie Bobbit. He is survived by his mother, Betty Patrick; his wife, Pam Patrick; his children, Jimbo and Kelly Patrick; grandson, Dillon Pritchett; and by his sister and brother, Nancy Lu Potter and Randy Patrick Sr. Also by a host of many other relatives and friends. He loved his family and sports and will surely be missed! Services will be announced when available.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.