ELKTON, MD — James P. "Jimmy/Jay" Secor, Jr, age 41, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, his high school sweetheart, Krystal Eldreth Secor, and their four beautiful daughters; Sierra (Zack), Olivia (Matt), Adrienne, and JayLynn. In addition, he is survived by his parents; James Secor, Sr. (Nadine), and Sheri Luff (Matt); his maternal grandmother, Dolores Ayers; his wife's parents, Worth "Buck" Eldreth, Jr., and Joann Eldreth; grandmother-in-law, Frances Pugh; his step-sister, Jonell Wills (Matt); his step-brothers, Mark A. Deckman (Sydney), Eric Luff (Samantha); his sister-in-law, Jolene Moorefield (Richard); and his brother-in-law, Worth Eldreth, III (Michelle). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends, that were more like his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie Ayers, and Jerome and Glenna Secor; his step-brother, Josh Luff; uncles, Tom Sexton, and Harry Clark.
Jimmy was passionate about so much, but above all, being the best "girl dad" his daughters could possibly have and making them his top priority was the most important to him. He always made sure his family knew that they were loved, supported, and protected. Jimmy was a hard worker, he did everything he could to support his family. He was heavily involved in his daughter's sports and other extracurricular activities, and never missed an opportunity to talk about how proud he was of their accomplishments. He enjoyed learning about new technologies, coaching his daughters, and riding with his bike brothers. He also loved target shooting, could always hold his own in an argument, and made the most out of every moment. He always had the ability to make anyone he was speaking with feel important. In his daughter's words, "His heart was too big for this world, and anyone who knew him could attest to that.".
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
