ELKTON, MD — James P. "Jimmy/Jay" Secor, Jr, age 41, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 3, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, his high school sweetheart, Krystal Eldreth Secor, and their four beautiful daughters; Sierra (Zack), Olivia (Matt), Adrienne, and JayLynn. In addition, he is survived by his parents; James Secor, Sr. (Nadine), and Sheri Luff (Matt); his maternal grandmother, Dolores Ayers; his wife's parents, Worth "Buck" Eldreth, Jr., and Joann Eldreth; grandmother-in-law, Frances Pugh; his step-sister, Jonell Wills (Matt); his step-brothers, Mark A. Deckman (Sydney), Eric Luff (Samantha); his sister-in-law, Jolene Moorefield (Richard); and his brother-in-law, Worth Eldreth, III (Michelle). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends, that were more like his family.

