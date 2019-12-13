ELKTON, MD — James N. Sample, Jr., age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Elkton on November 25, 1939, he was the son of the late James N., Sr. and Lillian Hunt Sample.
Mr. Sample retired as a route salesman for Lance, Inc., Charlotte, NC. He was a member of Singerly Fire Company for 61 years, and a member of Pencader Grange, Glasgow, DE, for 5 years. Mr. Sample enjoyed hunting, spending time at the beach, and swinging on his porch.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Marjorie Correll Sample; children, James N. Sample, III (Maxine), North East, MD, Daniel A. Sample (Jackie), Perryville, MD, and Dana M. Bolte (Jack), North East, MD; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ashlyn and Bradley; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sample was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Phyllis Marie Sample; grandsons, Michael and Matthew; and siblings, Barbara Lee Mullins, Allen E. Sample and T. Richard Sample.
Funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Monday, December 16, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
