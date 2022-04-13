James M. Prigel, 98, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
James taught Vocational Agriculture for 12 years at Rising Sun High School after earning his degree from the University of Maryland. While teaching he earned a Masters degree in School Administration from Temple University. His 33 years with Cecil County schools included positions as Assistant Principal at Elkton Junior, Principal at Bohemia Manor, Elkton Middle School, and Elkton High School. During his last 8 years of service, he was Supervisor of Personnel.
In retirement, Jim continued to be active by serving on the CCSEFCU board of directors for 25 years, volunteering as Cecil Co Red Cross Chairman of Safety Services for 3 years, and teaching the Adult Sunday School class at Trinity UMC for 45 years while serving on other church committees.
Jim's hobbies included gardening, fishing, hunting, crabbing, and playing fast-pitch softball. He pitched for teams in Baltimore and Cecil Counties, Dover Delaware, and finally the local church league. He was proud of the state and regional championships the teams played in and especially the 3 Delaware State Titles. One of his softball highlights was pitching 3 innings of relief against Flat-iron of Philadelphia and striking out 7 of the 9 batters.
James was predeceased by his parents, Sylvester and Edith Prigel; his wife of 72 years, Margaret H. Prigel; his sisters, Dorothy Jamison and Thelma Connell; and grandson Alexander McTeague.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Prigel (Carol); his children, Jean Prigelmiller (Ed Miller), James Brookfield (Nancy), Rebecca Hunter (Charles), Allan Prigel (Debra McTeague), and Brian Prigel; 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Charles, Heather, Paige, Mark, Russell, Robbie, Diondra, Stephen, and Colleen; and 7 great-grandsons.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at Chesapeake City United Methodist Charge, 450 3rd Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Randy Shaeffer Leadership Scholarship Fund; Chesapeake City United Methodist Church; or American Red Cross in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
