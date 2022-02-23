ELKTON — James L. Strong Sr 66 of Elkton, MD passed away Monday February 7th, 2022. Born in Elkton MD on February 20th 1955 to the late Harry and Nelda Strong. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. In his early years he worked for Shultz then Testerman Electric. Survivors Patricia (Myers) Strong his wife of 48 years. Sons James L. Strong Jr of Elkton, Christopher H. Strong (Tammy) of Elkton MD, Grandchildren Heather Strong, John Aro, and Jewel Strong. Siblings Kathy Strong of North Wilkesboro NC, Cindy Smith, Raymond H Strong Sr both of Elkton MD, Carolyn Craig (Bill) of Havre De Grace MD, Beth Osborne (Lee) of Elk Mills MD, Michael H Strong (Carla) of Elkton, and Jennifer L. Baldwin of Kennedyille MD. Six great grandchildren. Mother in law Ann Sellers of Newark DE, Aunt Darell Leary of Elkton and his oldest dearest friend Richard (Dupont) Holmes of Elkton. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be dearly missed by all. We love you Jim.
