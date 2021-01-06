ELKTON, MD — James K. Clark (Jim, Jimmy, Poppy) of Elkton, MD, age 74, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD to the late Vernie Ellen Bias.
Jim attended Elkton High School then served in the United States Navy from 1963-1965. During his time in the Navy, he served aboard the supply ship, USS Antares, and the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid. On August 14, 1965, Jim married the love of his life and best friend, Drema. After the Navy, he worked for Schultz Trailer Plant (1965-1967) then Conowingo Power/Delmarva Power (1967-2000), where he retired as a meter reader field supervisor at the age of 54. Early retirement allowed him and Drema to pursue their dreams to travel.
Jim enjoyed traveling, first with his wife, then with his beloved niece, Sandie Sauro. During their travels, Drema and Jim were able to complete their bucket list of visiting all 50 states and Canada; their favorite state being Alaska, “the most beautiful”.
Jim loved fishing, crabbing and hunting. He had a passion for wood working. He built furniture, picture frames, and bird houses for Drema to paint. Jim was a true “handy man” always helping friends and neighbors. A firm believer that “friendship is everything”.
“Most of all I want all of my family and friends to know that I love them and appreciate their friendship. James and Linda, Ray and Mary, thank you guys. I was so fortunate to have so many.” — Jim Clark
Jim is survived by three daughters: Judy Clark-Wahlgren (Andre) of Elkton, MD, Donna Clark-Lee (Chris) of North East, MD and Kimberly Clark-Vance (Elvis) of Elkton, MD; foster son, Brian Dvorak of TX; nine grandchildren: Amanda Hobson-McFalls (Morgan), Brooke, Jacob and Daniel Wahlgren, Kasey and C. Shane Lee, Sabrina Vance-Hancock (Steven), Jennifer and April Vance; four great-grandchildren: Avery and Ryleigh Hancock, Keon and Kal’El James.
In addition to his mother, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Drema Clark, and two sisters: Avis Harless and Betty Brown.
A visitation will be held from 12 PM — 2 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Burial will follow at Elkton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s honor may be made payable to “Wounded Warriors Project” and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
