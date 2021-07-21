BRISTOL — James J Wright Jr, “Jamie” of Bristol VA passed on Tuesday June 20, 2021, following an extended illness. He was born in Elkton MD on March 25, 1974.
Jamie is preceded in death by his father, James J Wright, Sr. and survived by his mother, Sally R Heath-Wright of Greeneville, TN and his significant other, Vicki O’Dell and her family of Bristol VA.
Jamie serviced in the Marine Corp 1993 thru 1998 during the tail end of the Gulf War. After his service to his country, Jamie mastered his trade in carpentry.
There will be a celebration of life service held on August 21, 2021, for family and friends only, from 1 to 4pm at the American Legion Cecil Post 15, 129 W. Main St. Elkton, MD 21921.
SEMPI FI MARINE
