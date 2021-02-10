ELKTON, MD — James “Jimmy” Casen, Jr., of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 74, after many years of battling a series of significant health issues. He was born in Savannah, GA, to James Casen, Sr. and Evangeline Casen, who preceded him in death. James had one sibling, a sister, Vivian Casen, who also preceded him in death.
James retired as a disabled veteran from the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, having served in the Southeast Asia Campaign during the Vietnam War. He served on air supply missions and guard detail. His bravery during the war earned him a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Sharpshooter Badge with rifle bar. During his civilian retirement, James became a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans (Chapter 28), and enjoyed spending time at the local VET Center. He volunteered for many years at the Perry Point V.A. Medical Center, Perry Point, MD, where he received multiple volunteer service awards for many hours of service, and at the Elsmere V.A. Medical Center, Elsmere, DE, in the in-patient services department. James was also a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church. His infectious laugh and smile could echo throughout an entire room and put a smile across anyone’s face with his playful sense of humor.
In his spare time, James enjoyed spending time at McDonald’s and Dunkin’ Donuts in Elkton, drinking coffee with fellow retirees and sharing war stories. He enjoyed donating to the homeless and giving away candy and treats to friends, family and anyone in need. He looked forward to his long-distance weekend phone calls with his granddaughter.
James is survived by his wife of 43 years, Paulette Casen; daughter, Tonia C. McMillan and husband, Arthur R. McMillan, Jr., and their two children, Sydney and Ryan McMillan; son, Michael Casen and wife, Tina, and his children, Taj-Lynn Casen, Talon Casen, and Mariea Dalluge; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with military honors and interment in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.