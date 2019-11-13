RISING SUN, MD — James “Jimmy” Alford Holley, age 71, of Rising Sun, MD passed away November 1, 2019. He was born May 1, 1948 in Fort Pierce, Florida to the late Louis Durbin and Susan Nancy (Futch) Durbin.
Jimmy was a very honest and straight forward man who would give you the shirt off his back. He operated heavy equipment and was a member of the UAW Local 37 of Baltimore, MD. Jimmy was a Vietnam veteran who enjoyed working on classic cars, especially his 66’ Mustang. He built fire arms and liked flint lock stock guns.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Holley; daughter, Theresa Hamby and her husband, Raymond; sons: James Holley and Nathan Holley; sisters: Vicki Mahar and Wanda Kight; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Donald “Buddy” Meadows.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 35 Sylmar Rd, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmy’s honor may be made payable to “American Diabetes Association” and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
