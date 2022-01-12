ELKTON, MD — James Herbert Dorris, Sr., age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Alfred J., Jr. and Mary Moriarty Dorris.
Mr. Dorris retired as a systems operator from Conowingo Power Company, which later became Delmarva Power Company. He loved doing yardwork, and spending time with friends, especially his North Street Crew. Most of all, Mr. Dorris cherished the time he spent with his children, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rosalee Dorris; children, Sharon Hamm, Elkton, MD, and James H. Dorris, Jr. (Eve), Woodbridge, VA; siblings, Deborah Dorris, Cape Cod, MA, Peter Dorris (Michele), Mt. Laurel, NJ, and Joseph Dorris (Simonne), Elkton, MD; and grandchildren, Gracie, Karli, Hadlee, Reagan, Trenton, and Wyatt.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 12:15 PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A fellowship with the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address listed above.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.