ELKTON, MD — James George Crouse, age 76, of Elkton MD, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Born in Mayfield, KY on April 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Herman and Dorothy Marinkovich Crouse.
Mr. Crouse felt a strong sense of community and was a life-long public servant.
Mr. Crouse was an Elkton Town Commissioner from 1974-78.
He went on to serve as Mayor of the Town of Elkton, MD for two decades, from 1978-98. This was his proudest accomplishment of his illustrious career.
Mr. Crouse was also a member of the Maryland Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, 1983-87; Criminal Justice Information Advisory Board, 1992-96; State Roads Commission, 2000-01; Maryland Transportation Commission, 2000-01; and the Cecil County Board of Elections, 2013-20.
Mr. Crouse also served as a Member of the State of Maryland House of Delegates as a Democrat for District 36 (which includes Cecil, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot counties) from 2001-03. During this time, he served on the Commerce and Government Matters Committee and on the Ethics and Election Laws subcommittee. He retired from the State of Maryland House of Delegates in 2003.
Mr. Crouse served in the Maryland Army National Guard from 1963-1969. He graduated from LaSalle University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mr. Crouse had an impressive career at Union Hospital, where he was a Purchasing Agent, 1973-77; Director, Materials Management, 1977-85; Director, Support Systems, 1985-89; Vice-President, Support Services, 1989-96; and Vice-President for Development, 1996-2000.
He engaged in his community and held many other positions during his lifetime. He served as the Executive Director of the Elkton Alliance, 2000-2005; Vice-President, NBRS Financial Bank, 2005-2015; Past President of the Greater Elkton Jaycees; First Vice-President, Maryland Municipal League, 1982; Director of People's Bank of Elkton, 1990. Other memberships included the American Legion Cecil Post 15, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton, MD.
Mr. Crouse was named Outstanding Young Marylander, Maryland Jaycees, 1978; inducted into the Hall of Fame, Maryland Municipal League, 1998; and awarded Citizen of the Year, Elkton Chamber of Commerce, 1999.
Outside of his accomplished career, Mr. Crouse volunteered as a baseball coach for Elkton Little League and as a football coach for Cherry Hill Cougars. He also loved to fit in a game or two of poker in his spare time.
Mr. Crouse was an adoring grandfather who loved his grandchildren and his family very much. He was always willing to go the extra mile for anyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his beloved children Adam Crouse of Elkton, MD, and Jared (Jennifer) Crouse of Chadds Ford, PA. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Gracie Crouse, Morgan Beaston, and Grayson Crouse.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and E. Dennis Crouse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Outreach or to Little Sisters of the Poor, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
