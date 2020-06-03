CHINCOTEAGUE VA — James G. Arnold of Chincoteague, VA, passed away at PRMC in Salisbury, MD on 27 May 2020. Jim, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Hot Springs, AR to Thomas G. Arnold and Clara Marion Norton. Jim graduated from Bradshaw High School in Florence, AL; he was commissioned into the United States Army from Florence State University (now University of North Alabama).
Jim married Anne F. Fisher while they both served on Active Duty in the Army. While in the Army, Jim served as an ordnance officer in multiple positions and commands with time overseas in South Korea, Germany, and the United Kingdom. After more than 13 years of honorable service, he resigned his commission while stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in support of his family and served another 20 years as a federal civilian employee still supporting the Army. Upon retiring from federal civilian service at Fort Lee, VA, Jim worked as a contractor and deployed to Iraq. Jim finally made home in Chincoteague, VA, Anne’s family home where he was an active member of the Accomack County Planning Commission and also faithfully served his church, Union Baptist, and their Chancel Choir, but was not a great threat to the local fish population, despite his best efforts.
Jim is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Patricia Neumark and her husband Thomas Neumark; son, Thomas Arnold and his wife Lindsey Arnold; three wonderful grandchildren, Laura, Matthew, and Lily; sister, Mimi Kirkland and her husband Dave Kirkland; sister-in-law Lori Kaminski and her husband Ed Kaminski; sister-in-law Roberta Fisher; and loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current social distancing requirements as a result of Covid 19, a memorial service in his honor is not yet scheduled. Jim will be interred at Chattanooga National Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to be made to Samaritan’s Purse: International Relief. Jim was a staunch supporter of their annual shoebox drive which supported those in need around the world. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
