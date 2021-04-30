PERRYVILLE — James Finley Boyd, Sr., 85 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away at home Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Born June 22, 1935 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late William H. and Evelyn Elizabeth White Boyd.
Mr. Boyd was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the Korean Conflict. He was formerly employed as a block operator by Amtrak of Perryville, MD.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rose Mary Martino Boyd of Perryville, MD; sons, James Finley Boyd, Jr., and Michael Anthony Boyd, both of Perryville, MD; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and brother, Arthur Leroy Boyd.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Boyd and Harry Boyd; and sisters, Irene Smeltzer, Faye Miller, and Shirley Markem.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
All services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
