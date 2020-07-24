KENNETT SQUARE, PA FORMERLY OF ELKTON, MD — James Farrier Dalton, Jr., age 77, of Kennett Square, PA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Newark, DE, on October 3, 1942, he was the son of the late James F. and Dorothy Fell Dalton.
Mr. Dalton served in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 35 years. He retired after 25 years of service from the DuPont Company, Wilmington, DE, as a chemical technician. An avid woodworker, Mr. Dalton enjoyed bowling and traveling.
Survivors include his children, Michelle D. Linkey and husband, Tom, Perryville, MD, and Daniel Dalton and wife, Linda, New York, NY; grandchildren, Megan Linkey and Thomas Linkey; and great-grandson, Carter Wallace.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dalton was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Jean George Dalton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
