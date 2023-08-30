EARLEVILLE — James F. Pardee Sr., "Jimmy" of Earleville, MD passed away on August 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born on April 7, 1944, son of the late David Pardee and Naomi Kendall. He was born and raised in Kennedyville and moved to Hacks Point in 1967, where married the love of his life, Sue. They moved to Cecilton in 1970, where they raised their family.
He was a life member of Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, serving for 52 years. Jimmy held the positions of Chief Engineer and Fire Police. He worked for Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement he drove a dump truck for many contractors and helped Alan Ford farm.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Sue Bailey Pardee, brothers, Robert and David Pardee and a granddaughter, Felicia Pardee.
Jimmy is survived by his children, Suzanne Kalmbacher (Richard) of Warwick, MD, Jay Pardee (Judi) of Cecilton, MD and David "Chopper" Pardee (Wendi) of Hacks Point, MD; a brother Alvin Pardee (Pat) of Lynch, MD; a sister Shirley Warrington of Clayton, DE; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 9-11am at Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11am. The burial will follow in Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD 21913.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.