FINDLAY, OHIO — James McFalls, Sr., 76, of Findlay, passed away Sunday April 18th at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 3:15pm. He was born in Elkton, Maryland on April 6, 1945. James married Donna Peer in August of 2009 and she survives. Other survivors include a stepson, Larry (Jazmin) Marshall of Miami, Fla.; step daughter, Valerie Coggins of Findlay; son, John (Treva) McFalls of Virginia; daughters: Sandy Manuel, Mae Meekins and Trisha McFalls all of Maryland. He has several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, James E. McFalls Jr.
James retired as an assembler at Sanoah and enjoyed wood carving, making decoys and carving gun stocks.
All services for James will be private and are being handled by Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 West Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.