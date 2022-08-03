ELKTON — James Douglas Short, 75, of Elkton passed away on July 29, 2022. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on September 21, 1946 to Richard and Halliene (Randolph), "Doug" joined the U.S. Navy, serving on submarines. He later became an architect and was inspired by the designs of Frank Lloyd Wright. Doug enjoyed motorcycles, classic cars, chicken sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies and Washington football.
Doug is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jennifer, sons Devin (Amy) of North East, MD and Douglas "D.J." (Christine) of Croton-on-Hudson, NY, Danny (Georgia) of Riverside, CA, Darla of Phoenix, AZ and Dawn Bartlett of Phoenix, AZ. Brother Dennis (Marissa) of Phoenix, AZ, Stephen Poll of Salt Lake City, UT. Grandchildren, Emma & Kellen of North East, MD and Adeline and Nora of Croton-on-Hudson, NY.
Doug was proceeded in death by his parents, his beloved in-laws Salvatore and Jean Finocchiaro and brother Richard.
An internment is planned at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, NY on Thursday August 4th at 1:00 PM.
