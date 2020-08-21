ELKTON, MD — James D. Price, 67, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Gladesprings, VA, on July 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Emmett E. and Edith Eller Price.
Mr. Price had worked in the paving industry as a laborer. He enjoyed playing the guitar at family gatherings, fishing, and working with computers.
Survivors include his son, James A. Price; siblings, Donna Peterson (Gary), Elkton, MD, Margaret Wyatt (Ted), Rising Sun, MD, Charlie Price (Sharon), Elkton, MD, and Brenda Barthel (Gary), Port Deposit, MD; and 2 grandsons.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Price was preceded in death by his sisters, Sherry Hodgson and Kathy Bowles.
Funeral service with interment in The Church of Christ Cemetery, Elkton, will be private.
