NEWARK, DE — James Allen Crump, fondly known as "Jim" or "Jimmie", age 79 of Newark, DE passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He was born in Memphis, TN on February 10, 1943, to the late Alfred Benjamin Crump and Willie Mae (Rast) Mills.
Jim was the owner and operator of Jimmie's Shoe Repair in Elkton, MD for over 40 years until his retirement due to health issues. He was a hard worker devoting much of his time to his business. Jim loved talking to people, making friends everywhere he went, having never met a stranger. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, playing golf, watching football and listening to country music. He will be dearly missed for his uplifting spirit and joyful nature.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Ruth Crump; two daughters: Alicia Calhoun and her husband, Devin and Sheila Escheu and her husband, Reny; two grandsons: Bryce and Logan Calhoun; two sisters: Dorothy Miller and Jeanette Ring and her husband, Gene; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Sue Hudson and her husband Jack; and brother-in-law, Dean Miller.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care for Jim, especially Elaine and Cheryl.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Head of Christiana Presbyterian Church, 1100 W. Church Rd., Newark, DE 19711. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's honor may be made payable to "Rock Steady Boxing Cornerstone" and send in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
