RISING SUN, MD — James “Jimmy” Walter Blakeley of Rising Sun, MD, age 88, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1932 in Havre de Grace, MD to Raymond Lee Blakeley and Grace Agnes (Heckman) Blakeley.
Jimmy had a great passion for farming and worked on his father’s farm most of his life. He loved attending the Farm Show in Pennsylvania every year. Once his health wouldn’t allow him to continue with farming work, Jimmy turned his attention to keeping a well-maintained yard. As Jimmy liked to stay busy, he would often help his neighbors with their yards too. He most recently attended services at the Rising Sun Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Janice Blakeley; four daughters: Nancy Marie Santana and her husband, Roberto, Barbara Jean Fine and her husband, Mark, Victoria Louise Stango and her husband, Don, and Jamesetta Mae Winnick and her husband Jerry; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Howard Lee Blakeley and his wife Louise, and niece, Teresa Usher and her husband, Marlon.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, James Oren Blakeley and sister, Nora Mae Johnson.
Services for Jimmy will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
