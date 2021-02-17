ELKTON — James B. (Jimmy Pete) Herrman, age 81, peacefully passed away surrounded by family Thursday, February 11, 2021. Born September 1, 1939 to the late Harry and Helen Lunney Herrman of Darlington, MD.
Mr. Herrman is survived by his children, Doreen (Sissy) Garrett and husband, Bill, Lori Handy and husband, Ben, Tara Veasey and husband, Bob, and his only son, James, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 3 sisters; and 1 brother.
Mr. Herrman served in the U.S. Army and was employed by the V.A. Hospital of Perry Point, MD, until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD, the American Legion Mason Dixon Post No. 194 of Rising Sun, MD, and the V.F.W. Post No. 6027 of North East, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Herrman was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine A. Herrman.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.