NORTH EAST — Our Mother, Jadwiga Abramowicz-Kolodynska, 92, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 13th, 2022.
She was born on October 23, 1929 in Taraz, Poland, daughter of the late Boleslaw Kolodynski and Stefania Naumowicz. From 1938-1940, she resided in Bujaki-Brzesc, until she was relocated to Siberia during the war. Jadwiga then spent 6 years in a refugee camp in India. In 1948, she moved to London, England, where she married her husband of 59 years, the late Robert Abramowicz. They moved to Cordoba, Argentina, where her 3 eldest sons were born. In 1960, their family moved to Toronto, Canada, and then in 1962, they ultimately settled in the United States, in Cecil County, MD.
Jadwiga is survived by her sons, Frederick Abramowicz of St. Croix, USVI, and Robert Abramowicz of North East, MD; her grandchildren, Sabina, Christina, Sonya, Alexander, Jessica, Stefania, and Rachel; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, whom she loved and adored.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Dr. Carl Abramowicz, Edward Abramowicz; and daughter, Lillian Abramowicz Phelps.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Amedisys Hospice in Elkton MD, for their outstanding service in providing comfort to Jadwiga and the family during her care at home.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022, from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901. On the following day, Thursday, Sept 8th at 12:30 pm, interment will be held at the small chapel within Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA.
Contributions to Jadwiga's memory can be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd, Suite 124, Elkton, MD 21921.
