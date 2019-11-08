PERRYVILLE — Jacqlyn Michelle Maddox, 43 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born October 14, 1976 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of David and Glinda Elliott of Perryville, MD.
Jacqlyn was employed as an English professor with Phoenix Online. She was survived by her husband, Daniel Maddox; sons, Chance Maddox and Cadens Maddox; daughter, Patience Johnson; brother, Eric Elliott, and niece, Nori Elliott.
Jacqlyn was preceded in death by brothers, Jeremy and David Elliott.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019, 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11:00 until 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Kevin VanDyke will officiate. Interment will be in Rock Run Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.