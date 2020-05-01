ELKTON, MD — Jackie N. Catron, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Starks, LA, on March 20, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Ira E. and Ollie Doyle Clark.
Mrs. Catron was a cosmetologist and retired from Macy’s as a sales consultant. She was a member of Leeds United Methodist Church, Leeds, MD, and the Blood Bank of Delmarva Life Savers Club. Mrs. Catron loved baking and Sunday dinners with family, and had an extreme faith in God.
Survivors include her children, Molly M. Purnell, Denita L. Catron (Sam Layton), and Clark D. Catron (Jessica), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Nick and Paige Purnell, Lilly Layton, and Logan, Landon, and Dylan Catron; and siblings, Elouise Dorato, Asheville, NC, Wayne L. “Beau” Clark, Melbourne, FL, and Peggy A. Thomas, Knoxville, TN.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Catron was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Dennis L. Catron; and siblings, Morris E. Clark and Patsy A. Scott.
Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.
