GALENA, MD — Jackie Lee McCraw, Sr., age 69, of Galena, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Born in Cumberland, MD, on April 29, 1951, he was the son of the late Roby C. and Mildred Senkbeil McCraw.
Mr. McCraw retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, where he worked in the paint shop. He served as an umpire for the Elkton Little League for many years, and was a past member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, VFW Post #8175, and American Legion Cecil Post #15, all in Elkton, MD. An avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, he loved baseball, bowling a perfect game, and crabbing.
Survivors include his children, Samantha Pearce (Chris), Chapel Hill, NC, and Jackie L. McCraw, Jr. (Lisa Nicks), Elkton, MD; sister, Carmen Coulbourne (Sonny), Elkton, MD; companion, Patricia Hughes, Galena, MD; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McCraw was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Biggs, Eleanor Mallow, and James McCraw.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.