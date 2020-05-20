CHESAPEAKE CITY — Jack Thornton Hurt, age 49 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1971 to the late William C. Hurt and Mary V. Hurt.
Jack was a natural born caretaker; he flourished when helping others, whether taking care of his mother through her chemotherapy, offering support to his beloved, Marleen, or helping to raise the children in his life as if they were his own. No matter if Jack was fishing or tinkering in the garage, his four-legged companion was always by his side.
Jack is survived by his sister, Teri Dickerson; brothers: William Hurt, Donald Hurt, and David Hurt; nephew, Little Billy; uncle, James Hurt; nieces: Amber Henderson and Holly Buckson.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.” to help pay for the funeral expenses. Please call to donate: 410-885-5916.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.