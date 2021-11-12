HAVRE DE GRACE — Jack Stoner Kauffman, Sr., of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on November 7, 2021. He was 87. Mr. Kauffman was born in Lancaster, PA, to Lewis Giles Kauffman and Blanche Wintermyer Kauffman. He was the devoted husband to the late Mary Louise Kauffman and loving father of Karen Dunman (William), of Havre de Grace, MD, Jack S. Kauffman, Jr., (Susan Weinhold) of Cape Coral, Florida, and David Williams (Debbie) of Churchville, MD. He was the grandfather of Shawna Kauffman, Kristina Bandolin (Nirzwan), William Jack Dunman, David Williams, Jr. (Nicole), Richard Williams (Jamie), and the late Brent Kauffman; great-grandfather of Firas Logan and Amira Faye Bandolin; and brother of Lewis G. Kauffman, Jr., Priscilla Hertzler, and the late Fay Marzetta "Mick" Fraelich. Mr. Kauffman enjoyed childhood and teenage years living and working on the farm of Maris and Rhoda Hess. He traveled to Israel as a Merchant Marine Cattleman aboard the S.S. Pass Christian Victory, and later trained as a plumber and led a team for many years at Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a member of American Legion Post 47. He is remembered by his many friends as an avid sports fan, who coached Little League Baseball for 17 years, coached for the Susquehanna "Susky" League, and was inducted into the Havre de Grace Little League Hall of Fame. Mr. Kauffman enjoyed road trips with his wife, working on his house, and spending time with his "Breakfast Crowd". He also loved classic cars. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 12-1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in his memory to Havre de Grace Little League, P.O. Box 122, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Kauffman, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
