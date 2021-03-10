ELKTON — Jack Mullins, age 81, of Elkton, Md., passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born in Grundy, Va., on April 27, 1939, he was the son of the late Arthur and Ocie Christian Mullins.
Mr. Mullins retired after 21 years of service from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, Del., as an assembler. He was an active member of Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, Charlestown, MD, where he served as a Deacon.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Ilene Mullins; sons, Ray Justice (Carol), Bristol, Va., Randy Mullins, Elkton, Md., Ron Mullins (Karen), Spotsylvania, Va., and Don Mullins (Sharon), Winter Haven, Fla.; grandchildren, Carl and Jessica Justice, Daniel, Kirsten, Jason, and D.J. Mullins; great-grandchildren, Elena and Ella Mullins, and Skylar Justice; and siblings, Paul Mullins, Elkton, Md., Josephine Matney and Myrtle Ward, both of Grundy, Va..
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mullins was preceded in death by his brothers, Arlin, Berchie, and Farley Mullins.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church, 1168 W. Old Philadelphia Road, P.O. Box 68, Charlestown, MD 21914. Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD. Video of the service may be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2O5kypk5Dtmvf4fFycoDsw.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church and sent to the above address.
