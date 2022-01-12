ELKTON — Jack Franklin Douglas, Sr., 91 of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in West Grove, PA, on April 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Troy Felix and Verna (Handy) Douglas.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Before his retirement, he worked as a fiberglass technician in New Castle, DE and as a barber. Jack was a member of the New Bridge Regular Baptist Church in Rising Sun, MD, enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and was a member of the Cloud King Club, Oxford, PA. He was also a big fan of baseball and football.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 64 years: Alice V. (Baugher) Douglas of Elkton, MD; children: Jack Franklin Douglas, Jr., James Vincent Douglas and Teresa Ann Goodwin all of Elkton, MD, Gary Bryan Douglas of Newark, DE and Bruce Wayne Douglas of North East, MD; 11 grandchildren;16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 am at New Bridge Regular Baptist Church, Route 276, Rising Sun, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow services in New Bridge Baptist Cemetery, Colora, MD.
