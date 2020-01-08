ELKTON, MD — Jack Franklin Beaston, Sr., age 45, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke. Born in Wilmington, DE, on September 8, 1974, he was the son of Connie Gibson Beaston, Elkton, MD, and Jack Beaston, Chesapeake City, MD.
Mr. Beaston worked in the residential construction industry, where he was known as a perfectionist. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog, Cooter Brown, also known as Boy. He enjoyed riding his Harley, refinishing furniture, attending music concerts, fishing, boating, vacationing with his family, doing anything outside, binge watching mystery shows and movies, and eating.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his sons, Jack F. Beaston, Jr., and Colt Beaston, both of Elkton, MD; sister, Carla Beaston and companion, Craig Witmer, Elkton, MD; nieces, Morgan Beaston and Gracie Crouse; great-nephews, Mason and William; aunt, Claudette Keeney; and cousins, Jimmy Poorman, Connie Lewis, Vicki Hall and Chele Schirmer, as well as their children.
Mr. Beaston was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thelma and James Seward and maternal grandfather, James Gibson; paternal grandparents, Mary and Frank Logue and paternal grandfather, Claude Beaston; and aunt, Sharron Poorman.
Funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
